Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: Pots goal
O'Reilly scored a goal in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Sharks in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals.
O'Reilly was productive in the second round with five helpers over seven contests, but he hadn't scored since Game 5 versus the Jets in the first round, a span of eight games. O'Reilly is up to three tallies and seven helpers in 14 postseason appearances.
More News
-
Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: Snags helper in must-win game•
-
Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: Provides two helpers•
-
Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: Tallies assist in Game 6 win•
-
Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: Notches assist with man advantage•
-
Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: Secures Game 2 with goal•
-
Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: Caps career year with more points•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...