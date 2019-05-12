Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: Pots goal

O'Reilly scored a goal in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Sharks in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals.

O'Reilly was productive in the second round with five helpers over seven contests, but he hadn't scored since Game 5 versus the Jets in the first round, a span of eight games. O'Reilly is up to three tallies and seven helpers in 14 postseason appearances.

More News
Our Latest Stories