O'Reilly scored a power-play goal on two shots in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Wild in Game 6.

O'Reilly had a power-play goal in each of the last four games as the Blues went from down 2-1 in the series to winning it 4-2. The center has five tallies and three helpers through six playoff contests this year. He's added 20 shots on net and a plus-1 rating while rediscovering his scoring form after a relatively quiet regular season saw him post 58 points in 78 outings.