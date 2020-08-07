O'Reilly collected a pair of assists and was a dominant 20-for-23 (87.0 percent) in the faceoff circle Thursday in a 6-4 round-robin loss to Vegas.

O'Reilly set up David Perron's goal that opened the scoring four minutes into the game, then drew the primary assist on the second of two Colton Parayko goals in the second period. His combination of production and faceoff acumen ensures O'Reilly will continue to see heavy minutes both at even strength and on specialty teams. The 10-year veteran had 12 goals and 61 points in 71 games this season.