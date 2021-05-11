O'Reilly managed an assist and two blocked shots in Monday's 2-1 overtime win over the Kings.

O'Reilly had the secondary helper on Justin Faulk's game-winning goal in overtime. The 30-year-old O'Reilly has racked up seven goals and six assists in his last 10 outings. He's been a solid contributor all year with 52 points, 123 shots on net and a plus-23 rating through 54 appearances.