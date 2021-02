O'Reilly notched an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Coyotes.

O'Reilly helped out on Ivan Barbashev's go-ahead goal at 7:09 of the second period to give the Blues a 3-2 lead. The 30-year-old O'Reilly has racked up five points and a plus-6 rating over his last three outings. The star center has five tallies, nine helpers, 38 shots on net and a plus-10 rating in 15 contests overall as the usual first-line pivot for the Blues this year.