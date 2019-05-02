Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: Provides two helpers
O'Reilly registered two assists, one on the power play, in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Stars in Game 4.
O'Reilly has been a premier playmaker in the postseason, with two goals and six assists in 10 games. Three of his points have come with the man advantage. O'Reilly has fired 23 shots on goal, and while he won't often make a physical impact, the scoring has been plenty to satisfy fantasy owners.
