O'Reilly scored a goal on three shots and won 69.2 percent (18-26) of his faceoffs in Tuesday's 4-3 victory over the Coyotes.

O'Reilly hammered a one-timer from the right faceoff circle to give the Blues a 4-2 lead just under two minutes into the third period. His game-winner extended his point streak to six games, a run in which he's provided two goals and five assists. He'll look to keep it going in Thursday's rematch against Arizona.