O'Reilly scored three goals at even strength and added a power-play assist in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Avalanche.

After the Blues had fallen behind 2-0 early in the first period, O'Reilly erased the deficit with two tallies of his own in less than three minutes later in the period, then completed the hat trick with an empty-netter. The eruption gives O'Reilly his sixth career 20-goal campaign, and he has an impressive 43 points through 45 games.