Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: Reaches six-game point streak
O'Reilly notched an assist in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Golden Knights.
O'Reilly now has a point in six straight games with three goals and 11 points -- four on the power play -- in that span. The 27-year-old center is clearly having no problem adjusting to the Blues system with a team-high 15 points in 11 games.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 6
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...