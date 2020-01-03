Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: Records power-play helper

O'Reilly registered a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 7-3 loss to the Avalanche.

The center set up Alex Pietrangelo's tally at 16:19 of the second period. O'Reilly now has 35 points (eight goals, 27 helpers) through 42 games. He's picked up 12 points on the power play and continues to be a key component in the top six of the Blues' offense.