Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: Registers 20 points in 14 games
O'Reilly scored a goal and posted a plus-2 rating in Friday's 4-0 win over the Sharks.
O'Reilly's line was flanked by Jaden Schwartz and Vladimir Tarasenko, and the group was buzzing as Schwartz found O'Reilly backdoor to put one past a defenseless Aaron Dell. O'Reilly has a point in nine straight games and 20 total -- eight on the power play -- this year. According to Lou Korac of NHL.com, O'Reilly is the first Blues player to have a nine-game point streak since Doug Weight did it in 2001, also in his first year in the blue and yellow.
More News
-
Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: Extends point streak to eight games•
-
Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: Reaches six-game point streak•
-
Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: Extends point streak to four•
-
Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: Three-game point streak•
-
Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: Scores first goal with Blues•
-
Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: Garners power-play helper•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 7
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...