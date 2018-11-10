O'Reilly scored a goal and posted a plus-2 rating in Friday's 4-0 win over the Sharks.

O'Reilly's line was flanked by Jaden Schwartz and Vladimir Tarasenko, and the group was buzzing as Schwartz found O'Reilly backdoor to put one past a defenseless Aaron Dell. O'Reilly has a point in nine straight games and 20 total -- eight on the power play -- this year. According to Lou Korac of NHL.com, O'Reilly is the first Blues player to have a nine-game point streak since Doug Weight did it in 2001, also in his first year in the blue and yellow.