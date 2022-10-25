O'Reilly recorded five shots in Monday's 4-0 defeat to Winnipeg.

O'Reilly has yet to register a point this season but started showing some signs of finding his stride with Monday's performance. If the 31-year-old center can continue to put pucks on net, he should eventually bend the twine. Despite the slow start, O'Reilly should still be capable of reaching the 50-point threshold for the 10th straight year.