Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: Registers two helpers

O'Reilly notched a pair of assists, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.

O'Reilly is up to a goal and six assists through six games in February. The 29-year-old center reached the 50-point for the seventh straight year and eighth out of 11 seasons overall. He's at 10 goals, 41 helpers, 100 shots and a plus-5 rating in 57 contests in 2019-20.