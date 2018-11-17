Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: Registers two more goals
O'Reilly scored two goals in a 4-1 victory against the Golden Knights on Friday.
The 27-year-old is simply piling up the points during his first season with the Blues. That's now 10 goals in the last 11 games, and he's posted 19 points in the last 12 contests. He won't continue his 20.4 shooting percentage, but O'Reilly is also getting more pucks to the net than he did last season, giving him a real shot at career highs in the scoring categories. He has 10 goals and 23 points with a plus-7 rating in 17 games to start 2018-19.
