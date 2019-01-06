Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: Salvages night with late goal
O'Reilly extended his point streak to five games with a goal in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Islanders.
The forward tickled twine with less than two minutes to play in the game, cutting the lead to one, but that would be as close as the Blues would get in the end. Despite the result, the 27-year-old now has 16 goals and 38 points in 39 games, putting him on pace for career highs across the board.
