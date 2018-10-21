Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: Scores first goal with Blues
O'Reilly scored a goal and an assist while registering a plus-3 rating in Saturday's 4-1 win over Toronto.
O'Reilly has now tallied six helpers in seven games with St. Louis, but finally notched his first goal with his new club. He's already established himself as a key member of the Blues' offense and top power-play unit. The 6-foot-1 center should eclipse the 50-point mark for the sixth straight year.
