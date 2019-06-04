Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: Scores for a change

O'Reilly scored two goals in Monday's 4-2 win over Boston in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

After opening the scoring 43 seconds into the first period, O'Reilly waited until midway through the third period to score his second of the night, the eventual game-winner. He now has five goals to go along with 13 assists, for a total of 18 points in 23 playoff games in 2018-19.