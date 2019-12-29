Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: Scores rare goal in win
O'Reilly scored the opening goal in a 4-1 win over the Jets on Sunday.
Last season's Conn Smythe winner has only scored eight goals in 2019-20, but O'Reilly remains a critical component to St. Louis' success this season. He could stand to improve his power-play production. Despite averaging close to three minutes of ice time with the man advantage in his previous 12 contests, O'Reilly has failed to produce a power-play point.
