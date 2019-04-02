Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: Scores shootout-winner
O'Reilly scored a shootout goal and notched an assist in Monday's win over the Avalanche
O'Reilly took a shot on net early in the third period, and his rebound was put in the back of the net by Vladimir Tarasenko. He later came up clutch with the only goal in the shootout to help the Blues keep pace with the Predators and Jets in the Central Division race. O'Reilly now has five points over the last five games.
