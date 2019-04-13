Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: Secures Game 2 with goal
O'Reilly scored the game-winning goal on one of his five shots in Friday's 4-3 win over the Jets in Game 2 of their first-round series.
O'Reilly didn't put his name on the scoresheet in the first five periods of the series, but his tally Friday was enough to send the Blues home with a 2-0 series lead. He's only skated in 15 playoff games in his career, registering eight points in those games, but he's coming off of a 77-point season in his first year in St. Louis.
