Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: Sets up equalizer
O'Reilly provided an assist, two shots on goal, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout win over the Flames.
O'Reilly set up Zach Sanford at 0:51 of the third period for the game-tying goal. The center is up to 44 points (nine tallies, 35 helpers) in 51 contest this season. He's added 88 shots, 15 power-play points and a plus-3 rating.
