Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: Sets up two goals

O'Reilly dished out two assists in Monday's win over the Capitals.

Both of O'Reilly's assists came from below the goal line, as he chipped up a secondary assist in the second period, and he did major work below the goal line in the third frame to set up a classic snipe from Vladimir Tarasenko. It's O'Reilly's fourth multi-point game in seven outings since the calendar flip, and the veteran continues his point-per-game pace.