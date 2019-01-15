Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: Sets up two goals
O'Reilly dished out two assists in Monday's win over the Capitals.
Both of O'Reilly's assists came from below the goal line, as he chipped up a secondary assist in the second period, and he did major work below the goal line in the third frame to set up a classic snipe from Vladimir Tarasenko. It's O'Reilly's fourth multi-point game in seven outings since the calendar flip, and the veteran continues his point-per-game pace.
More News
-
Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: Pair of assists in win•
-
Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: Extends point streak to six games•
-
Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: Salvages night with late goal•
-
Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: Dishes two helpers Thursday•
-
Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: Lone goal not enough for Notes•
-
Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: Stuns Avs with finisher•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...