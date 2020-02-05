Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: Shakes apple tree
O'Reilly registered three assists -- two on the power play -- in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Hurricanes.
O'Reilly had the secondary helper on the last three of the Blues' goals in the contest. The 28-year-old is up to 48 points (10 goals, 38 helpers) and a plus-4 rating in 54 games. He's produced 17 of his points on the power play this year.
