O'Reilly scored twice on four shots in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over the Wild.

O'Reilly tallied on the power play to give the Blues a 4-2 lead in the third period. That lead didn't last, but O'Reilly converted on a pass from Jordan Kyrou in overtime to seal the win. The 30-year-old O'Reilly has nine goals and 13 points in his last nine outings. The star center is up to 22 tallies, 47 points, 108 shots on net and a plus-20 rating in 48 outings this season.