O'Reilly registered two assists and was plus-2 in Monday's 4-1 win over Colorado.

On the heels of Saturday's 3-goal, 1-assist performance, O'Reilly added two more points to his ledger Monday by setting up tallies by Brayden Schenn and David Perron. The 29-year-old O'Reilly is enjoying another standout campaign for the Blues, amassing 20 goals and 25 assists with a plus-21 rating in 46 games. He's also shooting a career-best 19.6 percent.