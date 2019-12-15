Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: Slings helper

O'Reilly notched an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Blackhawks.

It was an unusual tally, as O'Reilly set up Jacob De La Rose for the tying goal in the comeback. O'Reilly has assists in three of his last four games. He's at 29 points (six scores, 23 helpers) in 34 contests this season. The center might struggle to reach 20 goals for a fifth straight year, but he's on pace to top 60 points for what would be the fifth time in his career.