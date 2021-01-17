O'Reilly posted a minus-1 rating and two shots on net in Saturday's 8-0 loss to the Avalanche.

O'Reilly failed to post a point over the first two games of the season despite playing top-line minutes and significant power-play time. After collecting at least 60 points in three straight seasons, O'Reilly is bound to bounce back sooner rather than later, and his next chance will be in Monday's home opener against the Sharks.