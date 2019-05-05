Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: Snags helper in must-win game
O'Reilly picked up an assist in St.Louis' 4-1 win over the Stars on Sunday.
The Blues forward has been held off the scoresheet just four times in these playoffs and now has nine points in 12 games. O'Reilly picked up his seventh postseason assist on St. Louis' final goal while leading its forwards with 21:30 TOI.
