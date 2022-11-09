O'Reilly scored his second goal this season during a 5-1 loss to the Flyers on Tuesday.

O'Reilly scored his first goal in six outings Tuesday, but his play highlights the Blues' recent offensive woes. The team captain has two goals, zero assists and a minus-12 rating in 11 appearances. The Blues, who have been outscored 30-14 during five-on-five situations, have dropped eight-straight games. O'Reilly, who produced a team-high five shots Tuesday, ended Felix Sandstrom's shutout bid on a third-period shot from the slot.