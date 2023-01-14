O'Reilly (broken foot) is still using crutches, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

O'Reilly suffered the injury Dec. 31 when he blocked a Calen Addison shot. O'Reilly still has another four weeks before he will be re-evaluated and if he takes a lot longer than that, his trade value will lessen as he is in the final year of a seven-year contract. O'Reilly has only 10 goals and 16 points with a horrid minus-28 rating in 37 games this season.