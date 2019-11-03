Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: Strikes for OT winner
O'Reilly delivered the winning goal and added an assist in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Wild.
O'Reilly's goal came on an terrific individual rush up ice, weaving through a pair of Minnesota defenders before beating Devan Dubnyk with a wrister from the slot. O'Reilly got off to a rough start in 2019-20 with just one goal in first 11 games, but is currently riding a three-game point streak with three goals and six points in that stretch. He matched his career high of 28 goals in 2018-19, his first season in St. Louis.
