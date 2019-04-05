Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: Strikes on power play

O'Reilly scored a power-play goal in Thursday's 7-3 win over the Flyers.

O'Reilly has found the scoresheet six times over his last seven games and now sits at 75 points with a single game remaining before the postseason. It's been a career year for the 28-year-old, who on top of posting his best statistical season, leads his team with a plus-21 rating.

