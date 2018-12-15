Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: Stuns Avs with finisher

O'Reilly produced a shorthanded goal in overtime Friday, stunning the visiting Avalanche with a 4-3 outcome. The faceoff specialist also had an assist in regulation.

Blues defenseman Robert Bortuzzo blocked two shots in succession and that spurred a breakaway with O'Reilly ultimately putting the puck behind Philipp Grubauer in overtime. The top-line pivot is thriving in St. Louis -- health permitting, he may end up averaging a point per game (or better) for the first time in his career.