Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: Tallies assist in Game 6 win
O'Reilly finished with an assist Saturday in a 3-2 Game 6 win over the Jets.
The helper gives O'Reilly four points in six postseason games, and with the win, the Blues have punched their ticket to the second round of the 2018-19 playoffs.
More News
-
Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: Notches assist with man advantage•
-
Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: Secures Game 2 with goal•
-
Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: Caps career year with more points•
-
Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: Strikes on power play•
-
Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: Scores shootout-winner•
-
Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: Scores game-winner•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...