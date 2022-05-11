O'Reilly scored a power-play goal on two shots and blocked four shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Wild in Game 5.

O'Reilly's scored in four of the five games in this first-round series. He's potted a power-play goal in each of the last three contests, and he's at seven points with 18 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating from his top-six role. He'll look to continue leading by example in Thursday's Game 6 on home ice.