Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: Thrives on power play in win
O'Reilly scored a goal and an assist, both on the power play, in Sunday's 4-0 win over the Wild.
The veteran center continues to thrive alongside Vladimir Tarasenko on the Blues' No. 1 line and top power-play unit, and O'Reilly now has nine goals and 28 points in his last 24 games. He's already reached 60 points for the fourth time in his career, but barring an injury or unexpected slump, 80-plus points seems well within his reach.
More News
-
Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: Will shatter career highs•
-
Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: Back on scoresheet in OT win•
-
Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: Keeps tacking on points•
-
Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: Extends point streak to seven games•
-
Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: On pace for career highs•
-
Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: Dishes out two helpers•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...