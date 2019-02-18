Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: Thrives on power play in win

O'Reilly scored a goal and an assist, both on the power play, in Sunday's 4-0 win over the Wild.

The veteran center continues to thrive alongside Vladimir Tarasenko on the Blues' No. 1 line and top power-play unit, and O'Reilly now has nine goals and 28 points in his last 24 games. He's already reached 60 points for the fourth time in his career, but barring an injury or unexpected slump, 80-plus points seems well within his reach.