O'Reilly was dealt from the Sabres to the Blues for Vladamir Sobotka, Patrik Berglund, Tage Thompson, a first-round pick in 2019, and a second-round pick in 2021, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.

The Blues suffered another disappointing early playoff exit last season, so they decided to pay a pretty hefty price to add a center to hopefully get them over the hump. O'Reilly is coming off his best, and healthiest, season with Buffalo, notching 24 goals on 230 shots and adding 37 assists. The 27-year-old is still in his prime, and he will be playing with better talent on the Blues than he had around him with the Sabres. O'Reilly will likely slot in as the second-line center behind Brayden Schenn, pushing the newly-acquired Tyler Bozak down a line in the process.