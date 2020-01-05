Play

Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: Trio of helpers in loss

O'Reilly put up a trio of assists Saturday in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.

Two of the helpers came on the power play. O'Reilly has 38 points, including 30 assists, in 43 games this season and that puts this Selke-winning pivot on track for his second-straight 70-plus point season.

