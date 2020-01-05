Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: Trio of helpers in loss
O'Reilly put up a trio of assists Saturday in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.
Two of the helpers came on the power play. O'Reilly has 38 points, including 30 assists, in 43 games this season and that puts this Selke-winning pivot on track for his second-straight 70-plus point season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.