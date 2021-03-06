O'Reilly supplied three assists, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 3-2 overtime win over the Kings.

O'Reilly had the primary helper on both of David Perron's goals in the contest, the first coming on the power play. In overtime, O'Reilly faked a shot and dished to Torey Krug, who set up Mike Hoffman's game-winning tally. With his playmaking on full display, O'Reilly improved to 23 points (seven goals, 16 helpers) in 24 games. He's added 59 shots on goal, a plus-11 rating and an unusually undisciplined 12 PIM.