Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: Trio of helpers in series winner

O'Reilly provided three assists and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Sharks in Game 6.

O'Reilly didn't tickle twine himself, but he assisted David Perron, Vladimir Tarasenko and Tyler Bozak on goals as the Blues took the Western Conference finals by a 4-2 margin. O'Reilly ended the series with a goal and four helpers in six games, giving the 28-year-old center three tallies and 11 assists in 19 playoff games this year.