Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: Two helpers in OT loss

O'Reilly picked up two assists, one on the power play, in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Capitals.

The veteran center sparked the Blues to an early 2-0 lead, but the offense went cold after that. O'Reilly's first season in St. Louis couldn't have gone better, as he piled up a career-high 77 points and hoisted the Stanley Cup, and his spot on the club's top power-play unit seems like it will ensure another productive campaign for the 28-year-old.