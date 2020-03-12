Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: Two helpers in win

O'Reilly recorded a pair of assists in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Ducks.

O'Reilly snapped a three-game mini-slump with the effort. He crossed the 60-point threshold for the third consecutive season, and the fifth time in his 11-year career. With 61 points (12 goals, 49 helpers), 118 shots and a plus-11 rating, O'Reilly remains a solid scoring option.