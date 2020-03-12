Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: Two helpers in win
O'Reilly recorded a pair of assists in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Ducks.
O'Reilly snapped a three-game mini-slump with the effort. He crossed the 60-point threshold for the third consecutive season, and the fifth time in his 11-year career. With 61 points (12 goals, 49 helpers), 118 shots and a plus-11 rating, O'Reilly remains a solid scoring option.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.