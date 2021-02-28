O'Reilly scored a goal on three shots, dished an assist and added two hits in Saturday's 7-6 win over the Sharks.

O'Reilly had a helper on Sammy Blais' second-period tally before scoring the Blues' sixth goal of the game in the third period. The 30-year-old O'Reilly has paced the offense well with seven scores, 12 helpers and 54 shots on net in 21 games. He's especially valuable in formats that reward faceoff performance, as he won 17 of 22 draws Saturday. O'Reilly has won over 60 percent of his faceoffs this season, which has long been one of the strong parts of his play.