Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: Will shatter career highs

O'Reilly lit the lamp and notched an assist in Tuesday's win over the Devils.

Not only has O'Reilly been the most consistent player on the Blues, but he's playing the best hockey of his career with 21 goals and 57 points. He's already just seven points away from his career-high 64 points set with Colorado in the 2013-14 season. O'Reilly also has a plus-23 rating, which is a huge upgrade after he finished the last eight campaigns in the negatives. Cement him into all fantasy lineups.