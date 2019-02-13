Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: Will shatter career highs
O'Reilly lit the lamp and notched an assist in Tuesday's win over the Devils.
Not only has O'Reilly been the most consistent player on the Blues, but he's playing the best hockey of his career with 21 goals and 57 points. He's already just seven points away from his career-high 64 points set with Colorado in the 2013-14 season. O'Reilly also has a plus-23 rating, which is a huge upgrade after he finished the last eight campaigns in the negatives. Cement him into all fantasy lineups.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...