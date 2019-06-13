Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: Wins Conn Smythe Trophy
O'Reilly won the Conn Smythe Trophy as the Stanley Cup playoffs MVP.
O'Reilly opened the scoring in Wednesday's 4-1 win in the series-deciding Game 7, and later added an assist on Zach Sanford's insurance tally in the third period. The two-point effort gave O'Reilly eight goals and 23 points in 26 games, tying him for the league lead in postseason points with the Bruins' Brad Marchand. He added 54 shots during the playoffs and accumulated five goals and four helpers in the Stanley Cup Finals.
