Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: Wrangles helper
O'Reilly posted an assist and two shots in Monday's 4-2 win over the Sharks in Game 2 of the Western Conference finals.
O'Reilly has only been held off the scoresheet three times in the last 10 games, posting a goal and seven helpers in that span. He won't produce much physicality, but he has fired an average of two shots on goal per game in that span as well, and his usage on the second line and top power-play unit make him a safe bet for at least some offense.
