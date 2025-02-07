Suter notched an assist in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Panthers.

Suter ended an 11-game point drought with the helper. He's continued to play in a third-pairing role, as Nick Leddy (lower body) is back but Tyler Tucker (upper body) is out. Suter may face some pressure for his place in the lineup down the stretch, but it's more likely Tucker is the one who settles in as the seventh defenseman. Suter has 10 points, 42 shots on net, 64 blocked shots, 30 hits, 20 PIM and a plus-4 rating over 55 appearances.