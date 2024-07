Suter signed a one-year, $775,000 contract with the Blues on Wednesday.

Suter was bought out by the Stars in June, the second time he's been bought out since 2021. The 39-year-old defenseman has the ability to earn an additional $2.225 million in performance bonuses. Suter remains capable as a third-pairing defenseman, but after posting 17 points in 82 regular-season contests last year, there is virtually no upside in his game for fantasy purposes.