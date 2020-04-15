Blues' Sammy Blais: Agrees to two-year extension
Blais agreed to a two-year contract extension with the Blues on Wednesday that will net him $1.5 million annually.
Blais was set to be a restricted free agent after the 2019-20 season, but the hiatus has allowed him and the Blues to work through contract talks before it ever reached that point. The third-year pro is having a breakout campaign of sorts, supplying 13 points (six goals, seven assists) in addition to bringing some thump to the lineup with 155 hits over 40 games. The new deal should keep him in St. Louis through at least the 2021-22 season.
