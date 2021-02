Blais (undisclosed) will be in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Sharks, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Blais will make his return to the lineup for the first time since Feb. 6, as he's missed the past four games. Prior to getting hurt, the 24-year-old winger registered one goal on two shots, two assists and 13 hits in five outings while averaging 11:09 of ice time. Blais will return to the lineup on the team's third line for Thursday's game.